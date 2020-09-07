Advertisement

Jags add Jackson State to 2021 spring football schedule

The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.
The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.(Source: SU Sports Information)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (SU Sports Information) – The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.   

“We want to thank JSU Athletics Director Ashley Robinson for re-engaging us when we decided as a conference on spring football without the benefit of having our yearly scheduled contest,” said SU Athletics Director Roman Banks. “We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our student-athletes and fans. 

This will be the 66th overall meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers. SU leads the all-time series 36-29 having defeated the Tigers in seven consecutive contests. The two teams last met in 2019, which ended with a 40-34 Jaguar triumph in Jackson.  

“We’re really excited to extend the rivalry,” said SU Football Coach Dawson Odums,” “This is always a game that has a high level of competitiveness, fan appeal, and pageantry.” “It will certainly be a great atmosphere for our fans, students, and of course, our team.  We are definitely looking forward to it.”  

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season Friday, Feb. 26th at Alabama State. 

Southern Jaguars Spring 2021 Football Schedule

BOLD = Home Games

Feb. 26 (Fri) at Alabama State 

Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 

Mar. 13 Bye Week  

Mar. 20 at Texas Southern 

Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE 

Apr. 3 at Jackson State 

Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M 

Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State 

Apr. 24 Open Date 

May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Southern Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Hubbard assigned to Dolphins practice squad

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jonathan Hubbard will open the 2020 NFL season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

College

Coach O named to 2020 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, the most coveted national coaching award.

College

LSU to deliver truckload of supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in SWLA

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
Another truckload of supplies was loaded up at LSU Thursday, Sept. 3 to be taken to victims of Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana.

College

All about the fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
LSU, in partnership with a Louisiana sports technology startup, has developed new helmet cooling technologies to make customizable air circulation devices for athletic helmets with the goal of helping to protect the players from coronavirus.

Latest News

College

Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bucs after release from Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is joining the Tampa Bay Bucs after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sports

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Pro Sports

Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.

News

Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
It was reported earlier in the week that the Saints are open to trading Kamara.

Nfl

Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, was in attendance at practice Wednesday, Sept. 2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.

Pro Sports

Jaguars release former LSU RB Leonard Fournette; he becomes free agent after reportedly clearing waivers

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The Jacksonville Jaguars released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, August 31.