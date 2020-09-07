Jags add Jackson State to 2021 spring football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (SU Sports Information) – The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.

“We want to thank JSU Athletics Director Ashley Robinson for re-engaging us when we decided as a conference on spring football without the benefit of having our yearly scheduled contest,” said SU Athletics Director Roman Banks. “We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our student-athletes and fans.

This will be the 66th overall meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers. SU leads the all-time series 36-29 having defeated the Tigers in seven consecutive contests. The two teams last met in 2019, which ended with a 40-34 Jaguar triumph in Jackson.

“We’re really excited to extend the rivalry,” said SU Football Coach Dawson Odums,” “This is always a game that has a high level of competitiveness, fan appeal, and pageantry.” “It will certainly be a great atmosphere for our fans, students, and of course, our team. We are definitely looking forward to it.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season Friday, Feb. 26th at Alabama State.

Southern Jaguars Spring 2021 Football Schedule

BOLD = Home Games

Feb. 26 (Fri) at Alabama State

Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Mar. 13 Bye Week

Mar. 20 at Texas Southern

Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE

Apr. 3 at Jackson State

Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M

Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State

Apr. 24 Open Date

May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

