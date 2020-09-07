Jags add Jackson State to 2021 spring football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (SU Sports Information) – The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.
“We want to thank JSU Athletics Director Ashley Robinson for re-engaging us when we decided as a conference on spring football without the benefit of having our yearly scheduled contest,” said SU Athletics Director Roman Banks. “We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our student-athletes and fans.
This will be the 66th overall meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers. SU leads the all-time series 36-29 having defeated the Tigers in seven consecutive contests. The two teams last met in 2019, which ended with a 40-34 Jaguar triumph in Jackson.
“We’re really excited to extend the rivalry,” said SU Football Coach Dawson Odums,” “This is always a game that has a high level of competitiveness, fan appeal, and pageantry.” “It will certainly be a great atmosphere for our fans, students, and of course, our team. We are definitely looking forward to it.”
The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season Friday, Feb. 26th at Alabama State.
Southern Jaguars Spring 2021 Football Schedule
BOLD = Home Games
Feb. 26 (Fri) at Alabama State
Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Mar. 13 Bye Week
Mar. 20 at Texas Southern
Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE
Apr. 3 at Jackson State
Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M
Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State
Apr. 24 Open Date
May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship
