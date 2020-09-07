Advertisement

Kamara disputes missing practice as part of contract holdout

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is focusing on the Bucs this week, but there’s still a lot of chatter about a new contract.

Kamara reportedly missed practices as part of a contract holdout. The New Orleans Saints’ star running back disputed those stories.

“I ain’t never held out in my life. I came to the building every day, that’s all I’ve got to say,” said Kamara.

Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t comment in-depth on Kamara’s contract.

“Yeah, look, I think number one we would never discuss any type of contract progress with the media. I’m confident that at some point we’ll get this done and we’ll let you know when that happens,” said Sean Payton.

Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead weighed in on Kamara’s possible new contract.

“I don’t think that it’s anything that we should look at as overwhelming. I talk to Alvin all the time. It’s a blessing to be in this business. It’s a blessing on both sides, for the team to be able to negotiate a long-term deal with a player the caliber of Alvin Kamara. To have someone in the building like that, and then you understand that it’s a blessing for Alvin to have a team that wants you and so I think it’s a great thing and hopefully we get the numbers and years all figured out but that match is set and will be, those two will be intertwined for a long time,” said Terron Armstead.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.

Latest News

Sports

Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

College

Who’s starting for Coach O’s LSU Tigers?

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Garland Gillen
This summer wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety Kary Vincent, Jr., and defensive end Neil Farrell, Jr. all opted of the 2020 season.

College

Hubbard assigned to Dolphins practice squad

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jonathan Hubbard will open the 2020 NFL season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

College

Jags add Jackson State to 2021 spring football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.

Latest News

College

Coach O named to 2020 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, the most coveted national coaching award.

College

LSU to deliver truckload of supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in SWLA

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
Another truckload of supplies was loaded up at LSU Thursday, Sept. 3 to be taken to victims of Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana.

College

All about the fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
LSU, in partnership with a Louisiana sports technology startup, has developed new helmet cooling technologies to make customizable air circulation devices for athletic helmets with the goal of helping to protect the players from coronavirus.

College

Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bucs after release from Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is joining the Tampa Bay Bucs after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sports

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Pro Sports

Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.