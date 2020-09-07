Kamara disputes missing practice as part of contract holdout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is focusing on the Bucs this week, but there’s still a lot of chatter about a new contract.

Kamara reportedly missed practices as part of a contract holdout. The New Orleans Saints’ star running back disputed those stories.

“I ain’t never held out in my life. I came to the building every day, that’s all I’ve got to say,” said Kamara.

Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t comment in-depth on Kamara’s contract.

“Yeah, look, I think number one we would never discuss any type of contract progress with the media. I’m confident that at some point we’ll get this done and we’ll let you know when that happens,” said Sean Payton.

Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead weighed in on Kamara’s possible new contract.

“I don’t think that it’s anything that we should look at as overwhelming. I talk to Alvin all the time. It’s a blessing to be in this business. It’s a blessing on both sides, for the team to be able to negotiate a long-term deal with a player the caliber of Alvin Kamara. To have someone in the building like that, and then you understand that it’s a blessing for Alvin to have a team that wants you and so I think it’s a great thing and hopefully we get the numbers and years all figured out but that match is set and will be, those two will be intertwined for a long time,” said Terron Armstead.

