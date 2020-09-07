Local forecast updates for Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - SYNOPSIS... High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the first half of this week. Have a safe and fun Labor Day Monday Holiday everyone!

MONDAY (LABOR DAY)... Temperatures rising to 89 to 97 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. South-southeast winds of 2-10 mph. A stray (10%) shower or t-storm is possible in western parishes of Central Louisiana on Monday afternoon/evening.

MONDAY NIGHT... Temperatures bottoming out to 66 to 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Light and variable winds.

TUESDAY... Fog is possible in spots on Tuesday morning. Temperatures rising to 87 to 95 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. South-southeast winds of 2-10 mph. Isolated (20%) showers and t-storms are possible during the PM hours of Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT... Temperatures bottoming out to 68 to 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. East winds of 2-6 mph.

-Forecaster Tyler Hall

DAILY CLIMATE REPORT:

Daily weather information for Alexandria, Louisiana: Yesterday’s Low/High Temperatures...71/93 Today’s Normal Low/High Temperatures...69/91 Today’s Records and Year...50 in 2011; 104 in 1947 Tomorrow’s Normal Low/High...68/91 Tomorrow’s Records and Year...52 in 1988; 102 in 1931 Yesterday’s Precipitation...0.00 Total Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...0.06 Normal Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...0.45 Total Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...49.37 Normal Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...36.68 Sunrise/Sunset Today...6:49 AM/7:26 PM Sunrise/Sunset Tomorrow...6:50 AM/7:25 PM Moonrise/Moonset Tomorrow...11:15 PM/12:26 PM

