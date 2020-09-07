Advertisement

Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

FILE - In this March 10, 2013, file photo, Former St. Louis Cardinals great Lou Brock attends an exhibition spring training baseball game between the Cardinals and the New York Mets in Jupiter, Fla. Brock, whose left leg was amputated just below the knee in the offseason, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a sold-out game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, April 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this March 10, 2013, file photo, Former St. Louis Cardinals great Lou Brock attends an exhibition spring training baseball game between the Cardinals and the New York Mets in Jupiter, Fla. Brock, whose left leg was amputated just below the knee in the offseason, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a sold-out game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, April 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - Lou Brock, who helped lead the Southern University baseball team to a championship and later assisted the St. Louis Cardinals in winning two titles, has died. He was 81.

He didn’t play organized baseball until the 11th grade but his talent showed up quickly. He attended Southern from 1957-1959, helping lead the Jags to the NAIA Championship his junior season.

In the majors, Brock was one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers. He won world titles with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967. He finished his MLB career with 3,023 career hits and 938 stolen bases. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985, his first year of eligibility.

Brock actually began his career with the Cubs before being traded to the Cardinals, where he solidified himself in a 19-year career as one of the best to ever do it playing left field. A six-time All-Star and eight-time stolen bases leader, he batted .293 for his career. He played his last game for the Cardinals in September of 1979 and the organization retired his No. 20 jersey.

Brock was nicknamed the “base burglar” and loved his alma mater - Southern University.

“We were just kids and had a good time playing baseball,” Brock said in an interview a few years ago. “We had a dream and had a vision about playing big-league baseball but weren’t so certain how that would work. And then, suddenly one day, you wake up and you’re in the big leagues and the next day you wake up and spend 20 years there. It’s all part of the growing up experience here at Southern University.”

Brock had lost a leg to diabetes and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

