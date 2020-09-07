LSUE to offer free COVID-19 testing site

The following was released to us by Louisiana State University of Eunice:

EUNICE, La. - LSU Eunice, in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard, will host free COVID-19 testing on select days from Tuesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 23.

Those interested are asked to pre-register at DoINeedACovid19Test.com, however, on-site registration is available. The tests that are administered are the self-swabbing tests. No ID card or insurance is required to participate.

Testing will take place Monday-Wednesday for the next three weeks beginning on Tuesday, September 8 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. Participants are asked to enter the LSUE campus from the East park lot along LSUE Drive. The testing will take place in the Acadian Center.

