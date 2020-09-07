Advertisement

Who’s starting for Coach O’s LSU Tigers?

LSU’s Shelvin, Stevens, Stingley named to Nagurski Trophy watch list
LSU’s Shelvin, Stevens, Stingley named to Nagurski Trophy watch list(KALB Sports)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This summer wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety Kary Vincent, Jr., and defensive end Neil Farrell, Jr. all opted of the 2020 season.

Plus, defensive end Justin Turner and TK McClendon entered the transfer portal.

The starting-22 for the Tigers looks a little different now with their matchup against Mississippi State less than three weeks away.

Between Coach Orgeron interviews, sizing up the roster on my own, here are the projected starting offense and defense for LSU.

OFFENSE:

QB-Myles Brennan

RB-Chris Curry

TE-Arik Gilbert

WR-Terrace Marshall, Jr.

WR-Racey McMath

WR-Kayshon Boutte

LT-Dare Rosenthal

LG-Ed Ingram

C-Liam Shanahan

RG-Chasen Hines

RT-Austin Deculus

DEFENSE:

DE: Travez Moore

DT: Glen Logan

DT: Apu Ika

DE: Andre Anthony

LB: Damone Clark

LB: Micah Baskerville

LB: Jabril Cox

CB: Derek Stingley, Jr.

CB: Cordale Flott

S: Mo Hampton

S: Jacoby Stevens

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.

Latest News

Sports

Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

Pro Sports

Kamara disputes missing practice as part of contract holdout

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Alvin Kamara is focusing on the Bucs this week, but there’s still a lot of chatter about a new contract.

College

Hubbard assigned to Dolphins practice squad

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jonathan Hubbard will open the 2020 NFL season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

College

Jags add Jackson State to 2021 spring football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 2021 Southern University spring football schedule now features a familiar foe, as the Jaguars will travel down I-55 to take on the Jackson State Tigers on April 3rd, officials announced this afternoon.

Latest News

College

Coach O named to 2020 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, the most coveted national coaching award.

College

LSU to deliver truckload of supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in SWLA

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
Another truckload of supplies was loaded up at LSU Thursday, Sept. 3 to be taken to victims of Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana.

College

All about the fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
LSU, in partnership with a Louisiana sports technology startup, has developed new helmet cooling technologies to make customizable air circulation devices for athletic helmets with the goal of helping to protect the players from coronavirus.

College

Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bucs after release from Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is joining the Tampa Bay Bucs after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sports

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Pro Sports

Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.