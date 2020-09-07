Who’s starting for Coach O’s LSU Tigers?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This summer wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety Kary Vincent, Jr., and defensive end Neil Farrell, Jr. all opted of the 2020 season.

Plus, defensive end Justin Turner and TK McClendon entered the transfer portal.

The starting-22 for the Tigers looks a little different now with their matchup against Mississippi State less than three weeks away.

Between Coach Orgeron interviews, sizing up the roster on my own, here are the projected starting offense and defense for LSU.

OFFENSE:

QB-Myles Brennan

RB-Chris Curry

TE-Arik Gilbert

WR-Terrace Marshall, Jr.

WR-Racey McMath

WR-Kayshon Boutte

LT-Dare Rosenthal

LG-Ed Ingram

C-Liam Shanahan

RG-Chasen Hines

RT-Austin Deculus

DEFENSE:

DE: Travez Moore

DT: Glen Logan

DT: Apu Ika

DE: Andre Anthony

LB: Damone Clark

LB: Micah Baskerville

LB: Jabril Cox

CB: Derek Stingley, Jr.

CB: Cordale Flott

S: Mo Hampton

S: Jacoby Stevens

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.