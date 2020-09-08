$2.7 million in disaster funding announced for Louisiana health centers

(Office of Senator Kennedy) - Sen. John Kennedy has announced $2,700,000 in funding to provide financial assistance to Louisiana health centers to ensure health care services for residents affected by Hurricane Laura. The Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), provides this Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts funding.

“As Louisiana begins to recover from Hurricane Laura, we must ensure residents have access to quality health care. This funding from HHS will support critical equipment and construction projects to help our health centers respond to and prepare for disasters,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$1,000,000 to support major construction at Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. in Bastrop.

$1,000,000 to support major construction at Access Health Louisiana in Luling.

$250,000 to support construction at Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center Inc. in Opelousas.

$250,000 to support construction at Catahoula Parish Hospital District #2 in Sicily Island.

$100,000 to provide new equipment to Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. in Alexandria.

$100,000 to provide new equipment to Primary Health Services Center in Monroe.

