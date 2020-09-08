Advertisement

APSO arrests man for attempted second degree murder

Christopher Roy Carey
Christopher Roy Carey(APSO)
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a victim was shot Sunday in the Bordelonville community.

According to APSO, Christopher Carey, 48, of Mooringsport, shot a victim with a shotgun on September 6. The victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to Rapides General Hospital. Carey was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation is on-going and more arrests are likely.

