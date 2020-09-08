APSO arrests man for attempted second degree murder

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a victim was shot Sunday in the Bordelonville community.

According to APSO, Christopher Carey, 48, of Mooringsport, shot a victim with a shotgun on September 6. The victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to Rapides General Hospital. Carey was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation is on-going and more arrests are likely.

