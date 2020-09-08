Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana responds to Hurricane Laura

The Food Bank
The Food Bank(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Food Bank of Central Louisiana) - In the days since Hurricane Laura made landfall, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana has distributed more than 607,839 pounds of food and emergency supplies to storm victims via mobile food pantry distributions, shelters, relief teams, and member agency food pantries.

“Disaster response has been a core part of our mission for 30 years, and we are dedicated to helping as many people as possible in the days and weeks to come,” said Wright-Velez.

In emergency situations like this, monetary donations are the best, most efficient way to help underwrite the Food Bank’s costs of procuring and delivering thousands of pounds of food and disaster supplies. We appreciate those who donated food and funds to support our disaster relief efforts.

In any type of crisis, food banks play a vital role in supplying disaster aid. The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is part of a proven plan of action with Feeding America member food banks that is ready to take action quickly and efficiently.

In addition to emergency food distributions at the Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria, the Food Bank has mobile food distributions scheduled at the following sites:

  • Tuesday, September 8: Monterey Substation, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (Concordia)
  • Wednesday, September 9: Rosepine, The Church International, 1436 Church St., 9-11 a.m. (Vernon)
  • Wednesday, September 9: Slagle Mall, noon – 2 p.m. (Vernon)
  • Wednesday, September 9: Hineston Tabernacle, 1-3 p.m. (Rapides)
  • Thursday, September 10: Oakdale Community Center, 7-10 a.m. (Allen)
  • Thursday, September 10: Glenmora Fire Station, 11 a.m. to noon (Rapides)
  • Friday, September 11: Kinder Fire Station, 9-11 a.m. (Allen)
  • Wednesday, September 16 - Oberlin Tourist Commission, 10 a.m. to noon (Allen)
  • Thursday, September 17 – Powhatan, North Star Missionary Baptist Church 9-11 a.m. (Natchitoches)
  • Friday, September 18: Hornbeck Mobile Pantry, Rep. Schamerhorn’s Office, 8-10 a.m. (Vernon)
  • Friday, September 18: Evans Congregational Methodist Church, 1083 Hammond St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Vernon)
  • Thursday, September 24: Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, West 1st Street, 9-11 a.m. (Sabine)
  • Thursday, September 24: Zwolle, Fiesta Grounds, noon-2 p.m. (Sabine)
  • Friday, September 25: Rosepine, The Church International, 1436 Church St., 9-11 a.m. (Vernon)
  • Friday, September 25: Slagle Mall, noon-2 p.m. (Vernon)

For more information, please contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773

