Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Edwards is expected to discuss the progress of recovery in southwest Louisiana almost two weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall and the state’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

It will be the governor’s first public briefing since before the start of the Labor Day weekend. Both Edwards and top health officials like Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, warned cases could spike after the holiday if Louisiana residents let their guard down.

The governor is also expected to address videos of large gatherings across the state during the Labor Day weekend that have been circulating on social media.

KALB will carry his speech live on TV, online, and mobile.

