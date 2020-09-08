Advertisement

Governor says there is no ‘difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 8 that he did not know any of any “difference of opinion” between his administration and LSU about the capacity of Tiger Stadium for the 2020 college football season.

When asked about his thoughts on seating capacity, Edwards said “his thoughts were in line with the other [SEC] schools.”

“I am looking at 25% [capacity],” he said. “But understanding that whatever decision we make today, it’s always going to be subject as to what’s going on in respect to COVID between now and then. And certainly, we want to make an announcement that would hold true.”

Edwards added that LSU’s official announcement on the seating capacity for Tiger Stadium had not yet been released but suggested it would be coming soon.

He also cautioned that Louisiana has had more COVID-19 cases per capita than the other states in the SEC.

“We’ve already ridden the crest of two surges [in COVID-19 cases], I’m not anxious to do it a third time. We’re going to make prudent decisions based on where we are as a state. I think it’s always useful to look at what other states are doing, but it’s not necessarily something that we feel bound to follow, in terms of what they [other states] are doing,” Edwards said.

LSU football is scheduled to play an all-SEC schedule for the 2020 season, beginning with Miss. State on Sept. 26.

