House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.(Ed Andrieski | AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, known as the MORE Act, would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act.

The bill, sponsored by New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, also eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes or possesses marijuana.

The MORE Act has 99 cosponsors in the Democratic-controlled House. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is the lone Republican cosponsor.

POLITICO reported an August email from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., stated the vote would happen in September.

It calls for a 5% tax on marijuana products, and the revenue would go toward a trust fund to support programs and services for people and businesses in communities impacted by the federal war on drugs.

People who were convicted of marijuana-related crimes would also have an opportunity to have those records expunged.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris introduced the MORE Act in the Senate last year. The bill likely faces a tougher road to passage in the GOP-controlled chamber.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

