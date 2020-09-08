Advertisement

Kisatchie National Forest sustains major damage from Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura caused an estimated $70 million in fallen timber for the forest
By Rachael Penton
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie National Forest’s Calcasieu Ranger District - that includes both Rapides and Vernon parishes - has sustained severe damage from Hurricane Laura. The entire district is closed to any forest activity - including recreation areas, hiking trails, and campgrounds. Hunting season could also be impacted this year, although the U.S. Forest Service says they’re working as quickly as possible to limit any impacts for hunters.

Local forest service staff along with about 100 crew members of the Southern Incident Management Gold Team have spent the last several days surveying the damage to the forest on the ground, by drone, and by helicopter. Currently, they estimate that $70 million dollars' worth of timber fell down during Laura. The teams are beginning to start the recovery process by clearing large trees off the roadways and even cutting their way into recreation areas.

“All this is closed. We had a tremendous amount of damage in this area, hundreds of trees down and we’ve been working diligently to get the trees off. We’ve done an initial assessment of the rec areas. Fortunately, a lot of our infrastructure like our bathrooms are okay but it’s going to take a lot of work to get the trees out and get everything back up to speed and get power back here. We’ve got crews coming in from other states to help us with this and we’re hoping that you know soon as possible we’ll have things up and running,” says district ranger Johnny Fryar. He adds, “We’re just leaving the assessment phase now and going to get into what we call recovery where we’re going to be out doing a lot of what we’re doing in here, cutting a lot of the trees out so we can get access. We’re looking, I don’t know a time frame I can say of when we’re going to be opening back all our trails and all our developed rec areas but we’re just working as fast as we can.”

Travis Cott, public information officer for the Gold team said, "Our crews are out on foot, out in vehicles. We’ve also utilized a drone from the national forest service. We’ve also utilized helicopters out of Texas to be able to do some aerial surveying when we first got in right after the storm hit.”

In addition to the Calcasieu district closures, all forest service roads are also closed until September 16 in the Kisatchie, Catahoula, and Winn districts.

The U.S. Forest Service is also working to find out how some of the endangered species that live in the forest were impacted. Right now, they’re working on replacing hundreds of homes for red-cockaded woodpeckers that were damaged when those trees fell during the storm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Louisiana Baptist sends hundreds of volunteers to help rebuild after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An Alexandria church is housing volunteers from across the country providing relief efforts for Hurricane Laura.

News

Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Recovery efforts are continuing from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Picking up the bulk of those efforts are groups like Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief.

News

Surveying damage in Kisatchie National Forest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kisatchie National Forest sustained damage from a tornado back in December, causing several closures throughout the forest. Then COVID-19 struck, and most recreation areas in the forest closed down for the spring and summer. As News Channel Five's Rachael Penton found out, the forest has now sustained even more extensive damage from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

State

Gov. Edwards says decision on La. moving to Phase 3 will come ‘before Friday’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cleco restores power to 95 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 4 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 93 percent, or 130,432, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Louisiana College awarded grant for campus safety, security

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LC
Louisiana College has been awarded $100,000 for enhancements to campus lighting, security cameras, and personal screening devices for campus events.

VOD Recordings

Kellie Veillon

Updated: 4 hours ago
CMN Program Director, Kellie Veillon, talks about the Loves Travel Stops Campaign which is underway.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana