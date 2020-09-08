Advertisement

Louisiana Baptist sends hundreds of volunteers to help rebuild after Hurricane Laura

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Recovery efforts are continuing from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Picking up the bulk of those efforts are groups like Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief.

Several churches throughout the state are housing more than 600 volunteers from around the country, providing disaster relief to Laura stricken areas. In Alexandria, about 70 volunteers are staying at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Horsedrive.

“People are in despair because there’s a tree in the middle of their home, and we want to be able to meet their needs,” Philadelphia Baptist Church Campus Pastor Stuart Sasser said.

The night of the storm the church provided shelter for search and rescue teams from Oklahoma who later went further south to assist in Lake Charles. He also said limbs fell on the church’s property and the roof received minor damage but he’s grateful the church facilities were not heavily damaged.

Sasser and the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief group’s main concern is damage to other people’s homes throughout the community. They have several teams currently stationed in Central Louisiana. One is a chainsaw team that is removing debris and trees from homes and yards.

“We have about 20 chainsaw teams, some with heavy equipment,” Lane Corley, incident management for Louisiana Baptist disaster, said. “Our priority right now is getting trees off of homes and out driveways so people can access and get their roofs and homes repaired.”

You can receive help from a chainsaw team by calling 318-449-4218. You can also help Louisiana Baptist by donating items for those in need. The list of items requested is below.

((Source: Louisiana Baptist ))

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Recovery efforts are continuing from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Picking up the bulk of those efforts are groups like Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief.

News

Kisatchie National Forest sustains major damage from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
About $70 million in fallen timber was caused by Hurricane Laura. The Calcasieu district- that includes Rapides and Vernon parishes- was the most heavily damaged,

News

Surveying damage in Kisatchie National Forest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kisatchie National Forest sustained damage from a tornado back in December, causing several closures throughout the forest. Then COVID-19 struck, and most recreation areas in the forest closed down for the spring and summer. As News Channel Five's Rachael Penton found out, the forest has now sustained even more extensive damage from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

State

Gov. Edwards says decision on La. moving to Phase 3 will come ‘before Friday’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cleco restores power to 95 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 4 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 93 percent, or 130,432, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Louisiana College awarded grant for campus safety, security

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LC
Louisiana College has been awarded $100,000 for enhancements to campus lighting, security cameras, and personal screening devices for campus events.

VOD Recordings

Kellie Veillon

Updated: 4 hours ago
CMN Program Director, Kellie Veillon, talks about the Loves Travel Stops Campaign which is underway.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana