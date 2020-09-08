Louisiana Baptist sends hundreds of volunteers to help rebuild after Hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Recovery efforts are continuing from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Picking up the bulk of those efforts are groups like Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief.

Several churches throughout the state are housing more than 600 volunteers from around the country, providing disaster relief to Laura stricken areas. In Alexandria, about 70 volunteers are staying at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Horsedrive.

“People are in despair because there’s a tree in the middle of their home, and we want to be able to meet their needs,” Philadelphia Baptist Church Campus Pastor Stuart Sasser said.

The night of the storm the church provided shelter for search and rescue teams from Oklahoma who later went further south to assist in Lake Charles. He also said limbs fell on the church’s property and the roof received minor damage but he’s grateful the church facilities were not heavily damaged.

Sasser and the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief group’s main concern is damage to other people’s homes throughout the community. They have several teams currently stationed in Central Louisiana. One is a chainsaw team that is removing debris and trees from homes and yards.

“We have about 20 chainsaw teams, some with heavy equipment,” Lane Corley, incident management for Louisiana Baptist disaster, said. “Our priority right now is getting trees off of homes and out driveways so people can access and get their roofs and homes repaired.”

You can receive help from a chainsaw team by calling 318-449-4218. You can also help Louisiana Baptist by donating items for those in need. The list of items requested is below.

((Source: Louisiana Baptist ))

