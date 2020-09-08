Louisiana College awarded grant for campus safety, security

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College has been awarded $100,000 for enhancements to campus lighting, security cameras, and personal screening devices for campus events. The funds are part of the FY 2020 Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“The safety and security of the Louisiana College campus community is always top of mind,” said LC President Dr. Rick Brewer. “This grant will continue and expedite the College’s safety and security initiatives by funding additional surveillance cameras and external lighting.”

Since 2015, Louisiana College has significantly improved campus safety and security with additional campus lighting and surveillance cameras. This grant money will greatly enhance these measures. The $100,000 in improvements at Louisiana College are rolled out over a three-year period. Money is spent at LC for improved lighting around buildings, parking lots, and residence halls. Cameras will be purchased and installed around campus for improved watch safety, and airport quality screening devices will be available for large events on campus.

“Students, faculty, staff and visitors to the campus will notice this huge investment in the coming years,” said Chief Clifford Gatlin, director of Safety and Security.

The FY 2020 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) plays an important role in the implementation of the National Preparedness System (NPS) by supporting the development and sustainment of national preparedness. The grant program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/FEMA seeks to integrate nonprofit preparedness activities with broader State and local preparedness efforts. It is also designed to promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies. This grant program was open to faith-based organizations.

Nearly $1 million was awarded statewide to improve the safety and security at 15 nonprofit religious organizations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.