LSUA celebrates 60-year history

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus(KALB)
By LSUA
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - 60 years ago this week, the Louisiana State University of Alexandria held its first college classes for Central Louisiana students on the LSUA campus.

In those 60 years, much has changed. In 1960, LSUA began as a two-year institution. After 40 years of educational success, the University was elevated to a four-year university in 2001--granting bachelor’s degree and expanding its importance to the educational advancement of many across CENLA and beyond.

Today, LSUA not only serves students from this region but also students from across the nation (41 states represented) and world (28 countries represented).

“Standing on the shoulders of many Central Louisiana leaders who built this university and had the foresight to see the tremendous value an LSU System campus would have in this region, the mission of LSUA continues today,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, and more recently, the impacts of Hurricane Laura, LSUA continues to celebrate this historic milestone and it accomplishments through various events on campus. We appreciate how far we have come and are looking forward to the next 60 years.”

A two-day birthday bash will be held on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in on the LSUA Quad. Students, faculty, and staff are invited to celebrate. On location will be local food trucks, balloons, games, LSUA swag, and more!

