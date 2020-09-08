Advertisement

NSU establishes Hurricane Relief Fund

NSU
NSU(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State University Foundation created a Hurricane Laura Relief Fund to help NSU students, faculty and staff with financial assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which struck central Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Aug. 27.

“Similar to our efforts to help members of the NSU family during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSU Foundation created this relief fund to help those in the NSU community who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura and have demonstrable financial insecurity,” said Director of Development Jill Bankston.

Alumni, supporters, businesses and individuals are invited to donate to the fund through the NSU Foundation website at https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/hurricane-fund.  Some corporations are providing grants for hurricane assistance, and the NSU Foundation is preparing applications for grant funds as well.

An online application form has been established at https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/hurricane-application/.  Applicants should include details, receipts and the amount of the request of expenses, damages and loss of income related to Hurricane Laura.

The NSU Foundation has established a committee to research submitted requests, determine an appropriate amount to be distributed to the applicant and expedite funds in a time-sensitive manner to best serve the people of Northwestern State.

The NSU Foundation is a non-profit organization with a primary mission of supporting Northwestern State University and its constituents with continued success.

