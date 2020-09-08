Two men cited for illegally-taken alligators in Avoyelles Parish

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for alleged alligator violations on Sept. 5 in Avoyelles Parish.

Agents cited Jonathan Deville, 28, and Corey Cooley, 31, both of Center Point, for illegal possession of alligators, violating Wildlife Management Area (WMA) regulations, and intentional concealment of wildlife. Deville was also cited for taking alligators without a license.

Agents were notified on Sept. 5 about two men that illegally took three alligators on the Grassy Lake WMA. Agents located both men and Deville admitted to taking three alligators with a 20-gauge shotgun. Cooley and Deville told agents that Cooley drove the harvested and cleaned alligators to a camp in the Grassy Lake WMA when in fact they had the alligator meat at their residence in Center Point.

Agents seized the alligator meat. The two men were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Taking alligators without a license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Illegal possession of alligators carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Violating WMA regulations brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

The men may also pay civil restitution totaling $1,127 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligators.

Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Cameron Densmore, Sgt. Byron Cammack, Lt. John Volentine and Senior Agent Suni Nelson.

