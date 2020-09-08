Advertisement

US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on August 25, 2020.
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on August 25, 2020.(Source: Olivia Banmally Nichols via U.S. Navy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight. He disappeared Sunday, sparking a ship-wide search before the Navy sounded a “man overboard” alert for him.

The Navy said an investigation continued into McKnight’s disappearance.

The Nimitz, whose home port is Bremerton, Washington, has been in the Arabian Sea since late July with its 5,000 sailors and Marines. It replaced the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

State

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

National

US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad, the brother of the UAE crown prince.

News

Cleco restores power to 95 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 4 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 93 percent, or 130,432, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

National

Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21 video game as ‘starting-caliber’ quarterback

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
EA Sports has announced quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be a free agent player in Madden NFL 21.

National

Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The company also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.

National

Sen. John Cornyn asks for Senate hearing on Fort Hood deaths

Updated: 57 minutes ago

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

News

Louisiana College awarded grant for campus safety, security

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LC
Louisiana College has been awarded $100,000 for enhancements to campus lighting, security cameras, and personal screening devices for campus events.

National

Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl missing in Fla.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Randi Canion last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami, Florida and has been missing since Saturday.