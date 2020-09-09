Advertisement

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King announces retirement

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King.
Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King.(KALB)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The following information has been provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Alexandria Chief of Police Jerrod D. King has announced his plans to retire effective Nov. 1.

Named Chief of Police May 30, 2018, King is a 24-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department. Over the course of his career, King has worked in nearly every division of the department including Patrol, Community Policing, Traffic/DWI Task Force, Street Crimes, the Alexandria Regional Police Training Academy, and he is a founding member of the department’s SWAT team.

“Chief King has been a valuable member of our team and has helped initiate the transformation of our police department with 21st Century policing practices,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “He was already working to improve police operations when I took office, and since then we have worked together to incorporate innovative new technologies and approaches to our policing efforts to protect the people of Alexandria. We appreciate his years of service, and we wish him all the best as he moves forward.”

A native of the Detroit area, King joined the United States Army upon graduation from high school. He served as a Military Policeman and Military Police Investigator for nearly seven years and began his career with the Alexandria Police Department in 1996.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Alexandria as Chief of Police under two mayors,” King said. “This has been a difficult decision as I truly love and respect the brave men and women of the Alexandria Police Department. These people are more than just coworkers, they are a part of my family, and I will miss seeing them every day. I am looking forward to beginning a new chapter in my life and continuing to serve the people in whatever role that may be. Again, I thank everyone in Alexandria for the support you have shown me over the years.”

The mayor will outline the process to search for and select a new chief later this year.

