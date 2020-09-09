Business damaged by Hurricane Laura giving back to linemen

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A local business recovering from Hurricane Laura is giving back to linemen who are servicing Central Louisiana.

Magnolia Grace Salon on 2590 Military Highway is offering from haircuts for linemen.

The salon opened in May 2019. After dealing with restrictions from COVID-19, the business is now picking up the pieces from a hurricane.

“We’re just grateful it wasn’t as bad as we thought,” said Sarah Watson, owner of Magnolia Grace Salon.

The strong winds from Hurricane Laura brought down trees and limbs on their property. Unfortunately, their roof sustained damage and windows were shattered.

A CENLA business damaged by #HurricaneLaura is giving back to those who are helping rebuild. Magnolia Grace Salon in Pineville is offering free haircuts to lineman. The salon currently has roof damage after a tree fell during the storm, but the owner still wants to give back. pic.twitter.com/mDRE9xYs53 — Javonti Thomas (@Javontithomas) September 9, 2020

Despite damage at the salon, the workers still want to use their time to give back.

“I know they’re sacrificing time away from their families and their homes and they’re working really long hours in this heat,” Watson said. “We just want to do something.”

Watson also expressed concern for the many linemen not familiar with Louisiana heat and humidity. She said a haircut could help some with longer hair stay cool.

She also said her shop is a nice place for them to relax and de-tress.

“I think being in a salon, being pampered just makes everybody feels better,” she said.

FIRST lineman to get his hair cut!! Thank y’all so so much for working hard to get everyone back to some kind of normality, you are appreciated!! #hairbywhit #linemandowork Posted by Magnolia Grace Salon on Monday, September 7, 2020

