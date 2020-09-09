Crime Stoppers investigating vandalism at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Tioga

Tioga, La. (KALB) - According to a Crime Stoppers report, authorities are investigating an incident at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tioga.

An unknown white male suspect, seen in surveillance footage, is charged with trespassing and institutional vandalism ($500 - $50,000). Numerous statues and windows were damaged at the church and office buildings. The suspect appears to be around 19-25 years of age. He was shirtless and wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes in the video.

If you have any information about this incident and can help identify the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers. (318) 443-7867.

