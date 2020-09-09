Gov. Edwards to hold virtual news conference with US Sec. of Energy at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

(KALB/WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference alongside U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Sec. Brouillette has traveled to Louisiana to discuss Hurricane Laura’s longterm impacts on the energy industry in the state, according to Gov. Edwards.

The governor and the energy secretary will hold a roundtable discussion with leaders from southwest Louisiana and the energy industry before the news conference.

Edwards said during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 8, progress has made in restoring electricity to areas affected by Hurricane Laura. More than 600,000 customers were without power across the state after the hurricane made landfall Aug. 27, according to Edwards.

As of Tuesday, he said that number had been reduced to about 137,000 customers, mainly in southwest Louisiana. He said it will likely take a long time to restore electricity to those customers as the energy infrastructure sustained significant damage from the hurricane.

The governor also warned residents in southwest Louisiana to be cautious when using generators and cleaning up storm debris. He announced Tuesday the death toll from Hurricane Laura had risen to 26.

Edwards also told reporters Tuesday he would soon have a decision on whether Louisiana would stay in Phase Two or move to Phase Three of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines for reopening the economy. He said a decision could come “as soon as Wednesday” but added if not Wednesday, he would make the announcement before the current executive order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.

The governor told reporters he was waiting to receive data from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force during a before making a decision on whether or not the state would move to Phase Three. He also said he expected LSU to announce the official seating capacity of Tiger Stadium for LSU football games this fall in the coming days.

