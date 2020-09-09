Advertisement

Louisiana begins the process to borrow money as unemployment trust fund runs low

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact Louisiana’s employment picture and the state has begun the process to borrow federal dollars to replenish its unemployment trust fund which is expected to run dry later this month.

Ava Dejoie is Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. She says the demand for jobless benefits remains high.

“Right now, we’re at over 400,000 individuals. We’re also processing disaster unemployment assistance for those individuals that have been impacted by Laura that have been declared eligible,” Dejoie said.

It has been known for months that the large number of people receiving jobless benefits is depleting the trust fund.

“Currently, we have a balance of a little over $160 million,” said Dejoie.

That is a huge drop compared to the amount of money the trust fund contained before the pandemic hit the U.S.

“This time last year we were at over a billion dollars, so to give you an idea of how much we’ve been spending...in all of last year, we paid out $153 million from the state unemployment insurance trust fund, this year we’ve paid out over a billion dollars,” Dejoie stated.

And soon the trust fund from which jobless benefits are paid will run out of money, so the state is taking steps to borrow funds.

“We have made an application to the federal government for borrowing money under Title X, and we anticipate that Louisiana will begin borrowing money from the federal government, mid-to-late September or likely late September. It all depends on the amount of state unemployment claims we have,” said Dejoie.

She was asked if the fund will be depleted at that point.

“Yes, it will. This is an unprecedented situation. We enjoyed one of the most robust trust ones, one that was highly regarded as one of the best in the nation before COVID-19 and we were consistently ranked as one of the best in the nation, but we along with other states are now faced with unemployment the likes of which our country has never seen,” said Dejoie.

Dejoie also commented on the amount of money the state is expected to borrow.

“Well, the way the Title X Program is set up states borrow in three-month increments, so we’ve requested $600 million which is $200 million per month based on our current burn rate and then from that point states can request additional funding from the U.S. Treasury,” she said.

The state had hoped more federal COVID-related money had flowed into the state.

“We have done numerous presentations to the legislature, there were lots of discussions about if more federal funding, CARES [ACT] and the like might come down, those things, whatever pots of money could be used. Those things did not materialize, have not materialized as of yet, so we started the borrowing process,” said Dejoie.

She said borrowed funds would be interest-free early on.

“Until the end of the year, the money is interest-free. At that point, we begin to look at what is defined in Louisiana law about how we pay back the money and the terms and that sort of thing.”

She said no matter what benefits will continue to be paid out by the state.

“We will continue to pay all of the claimants that are entitled to state unemployment insurance benefits. It’s the law and that is our commitment,” said Dejoie.

There is little appetite for increasing taxes on Louisiana businesses to shore up the trust fund. At a legislative hearing in August House Speaker Clay Schexnayder made that point.

“Protecting these small businesses and those businesses out there is our first priority,” said Schexnayder.

Dejoie agrees.

“All of us understand that increasing taxes on employers is not a prudent or a wise course of action at this juncture, so we are looking at other remedies,” she said.

She said there are thousands of jobs available on the state’s HIRE, or Helping Individuals Reach Employment, website and urges people who are able to return to work during the ongoing pandemic to do so.

“There are over 70,000 jobs on our HIRE websites and there are opportunities that people can take advantage of here and now within the region,” said Dejoie.

Dejoie said some other states have already begun borrowing money for their unemployment trust funds.

“It is not an option about whether states pay unemployment insurance benefits. It’s federal law, so we must continue to pay weekly benefits. Our weekly benefit in Louisiana is $247 per week,” Dejoie stated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Thomas Coutee Jr.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Nicole Hutchison
The family of Thomas Coutee Jr. held a balloon release in his memory.

State

One additional hurricane-related death verified, bringing toll to 26

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.

News

Cleco restores power to 95 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 6 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 95 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

State

SWEPCO latest power restoration updates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
SWEPCO is asking most Central Louisiana customers who remain without power after 10 p.m. this evening (Tuesday) to report their outage again.

Latest News

News

Kisatchie National Forest sustains major damage from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
About $70 million in fallen timber was caused by Hurricane Laura. The Calcasieu district- that includes Rapides and Vernon parishes- was the most heavily damaged,

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Alexandria continues cleanup efforts from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
With the first phase of restoration efforts from Hurricane Laura complete, Alexandria is moving forward with utility reconnects and ongoing cleanup efforts from the massive storm.

Sports

Governor says there is no ‘difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB
Governor says there is no ‘difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity

State

DSNAP Approved for 16 Louisiana Parishes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received approval today to begin virtual DSNAP operations in sixteen parishes.

News

Louisiana Baptist sends hundreds of volunteers to help rebuild after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An Alexandria church is housing volunteers from across the country providing relief efforts for Hurricane Laura.