LSU DE Ray Parker suspended indefinitely

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In an announcement, Wednesday, Sept. 9, LSU head football coach, Ed Orgeron, has suspended defensive end, Ray Parker, indefinitely from the team for violating team rules.

The defensive end redshirted as a true freshman in 2019 and was in his second year according to LSU Athletics.

LSU defensive end, Ray Parker, suspended for violating team rules.
LSU defensive end, Ray Parker, suspended for violating team rules.(LSU Athletics)

Parker did not record any statistics during the 2019 season, according to LSU Athletics.

