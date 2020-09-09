LSU DE Ray Parker suspended indefinitely
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In an announcement, Wednesday, Sept. 9, LSU head football coach, Ed Orgeron, has suspended defensive end, Ray Parker, indefinitely from the team for violating team rules.
The defensive end redshirted as a true freshman in 2019 and was in his second year according to LSU Athletics.
Parker did not record any statistics during the 2019 season, according to LSU Athletics.
