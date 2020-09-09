LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed during 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced the allowed seating capacity for LSU football games at Tiger Stadium during the 2020 college football season.

The stadium will be limited to just 25% capacity, officials say.

LSU officials are making other changes for the season as well.

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate, and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”

Fans will also be required to wear face masks while at games. Tailgating on campus will not be allowed, and social distancing must be observed. LSU Athletics is encouraging fans to watch the games at home to minimize the number of people on campus. Fans will be allowed to gather near their vehicle with household members or in a small group with whom they traveled. Click here for a list of prohibited items and more details on tailgating policies.

Tailgating on campus will not be permitted in 2020 and LSU Athletics is encouraging fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus. In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus.

Fans are permitted to gather near their vehicle with household members or a small group with whom they traveled. An updated list of prohibited items and 2020 tailgating policies can be found below.

Fans can stay up-to-date on any COVID-19 related changes to the season by downloading LSU’s app, or clicking here. Officials with LSU Athletics want to remind fans that all changes for the season are subject to change based on what phase the state is in and any changes in health guidelines from the state or national level.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school, and our student athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Governor Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

Season ticket holders who wish to opt out of the 2020 season can do so by filling out a form that will be emailed out by the LSU Ticket Office in the coming days. The deadline to opt out of the season is Friday, Sept. 11. Season ticket holders who do not wish to opt out of the season should be made aware that their total allotment of tickets will be reduced in order to make sure a maximum number of ticket holders can attend games.

Single-game tickets will not be available this season.

Student tickets will be made available, however. Students should keep an eye on their email for more details soon.

Fans should also expect changes in terms of parking this season. All lots, including free ones, will require a permit and will open four hours ahead of game time. The LSU Ticket Office will contact ticket holders with info about how to get a free or paid parking permit. Unused lots will be closed and will not be available to the public.

Geaux Safe and other in-stadium policies remain in place for 2020 and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.

Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT). This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events. Follow live updates @LSUgameops on Twitter and with the new LSU Sports Mobile App on Apple and Android devices.

