Advertisement

LSU researchers to test campus wastewater for COVID-19 cases

WAFB
WAFB(WAFB)
By LSU
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - For the last several months, researchers from the LSU College of Engineering and School of Veterinary Medicine have tested wastewater in various areas around East Baton Rouge Parish to track cases of coronavirus. What they have found, thus far, is that cases increased soon after Louisiana moved into Phase 2 and dropped after the city-parish instituted a mask-wearing mandate.

Now they will implement that research on the LSU campus to help determine the numbers and location of cases.

“This innovative project is yet another example of how we’re putting the cutting-edge research of LSU faculty into action to help monitor and contain COVID-19, and it will be a great supplement to the many other preventative measures we’re taking to ensure our campus is as safe as it possibly can be for our students, faculty, and staff,” said LSU Interim President Thomas C. Galligan Jr.

The first step in the process is taking the flow-composited wastewater sample and pasteurizing it, followed by performing an RNA extraction. A reverse transcription is then conducted to obtain cDNA, followed by the qPCR detection of SARS-CoV-2, the official name for coronavirus. The testing is conducted at the GeneLab, a multi-faceted core laboratory directed by the Division of BioMMED at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine that engages in specific research and training projects.

For the LSU campus project, the researchers have designed a new sampling network that will target 350-500 students with each sample. The locations differ depending on the on-campus residence but will be scattered throughout campus. Samplers at the two large off-campus pumping stations are running and will continue to be analyzed to determine the total of amount of virus circulating on the campus.

“We will be testing every on-campus residence [dormitories and on-campus apartments],” said LSU Environmental Engineering Professor John Pardue. "Initially, we will monitor every location once per week. It takes two days to process each sample, so we will have the data the same week the samples are taken. We will continue indefinitely until the campus has the information needed. We will transmit the results to the campus team managing the pandemic response with recommendations based on the amount of virus detected.

“If there are elevated levels measured in the sewage, we can intervene with a more extensive individual testing program so students can be isolated to prevent the spread in any one location. We have months of experience measuring SARS-CoV-2 in Baton Rouge wastewater, so we understand the significance of the numbers that we measure using this technique. Since we are measuring everywhere, we will be able to determine the relative amount of infected students at each location. While we can estimate the number of infected students as one or five or 10 based on literature values, we really are doing the testing to support LSU’s individual medical testing plan.”

Pardue is joined on the project by LSU Veterinary Medicine Professors Konstantin “Gus” Kousoulas, Ramesh Subramanian, and Vladimir Chouljenko; and LSU Civil and Environmental Engineering Professors William Moe and Samuel Snow. LSU Facility Services also helped plan the on-campus network locations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco restores power to 96 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 6 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 95 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Gov. Edwards to hold virtual news conference with US Sec. of Energy at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAFB and KALB
Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference alongside U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's forecast calls for scattered chances for showers/t-storms during the PM hours! Have a great day!

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura's damage to the Kisatchie National Forest

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura caused an estimated $70 million in fallen timber for the forest.

News

Remembering Thomas Coutee Jr.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The family of Thomas Coutee Jr. held a balloon release in his memory.

News

DSNAP Approved for 16 Louisiana Parishes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Good news for those hoping to get some extra help after Hurricane Laura: the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says DSNAP, formerly called disaster food stamps, has been approved for sixteen parishes across the state.

State

Louisiana begins the process to borrow money as unemployment trust fund runs low

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sabrina Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact Louisiana’s employment picture.

News

Remembering Thomas Coutee Jr.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Nicole Hutchison
The family of Thomas Coutee Jr. held a balloon release in his memory.

State

One additional hurricane-related death verified, bringing toll to 26

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.