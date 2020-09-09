Advertisement

LSUA freshman pens novel to shed light on mental illness

Savannah Ward wrote the novel, "I'm Not Crazy"
Savannah Ward wrote the novel, "I'm Not Crazy"(LSUA)
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - While many high school seniors were enjoying their quarantine life last spring by playing video games, eating snacks, or binge-watching a favorite television show, LSUA freshman Savannah Ward was utilizing the spare time to complete her first novel.

Ward, a Lecompte native and Rapides Parish high school graduate, decided to pen the fictional story after finding inspiration in a high school psychology class.

“I was so intrigued and fascinated by my psychology class,” Ward said. “I have always loved writing and once I completed the class, I knew that was the inspiration I needed for my story.”

The novel, I’m Not Crazy, follows the story of homeless schizophrenic Clifford Murphy as he struggles to face life’s daily struggles and his relationships.

To create the story, Savannah utilized what she learned from her class to begin researching components of schizophrenia. She wanted to create a deeper understanding and connection with what her character, Clifford, was going through.

“It took me about a year by the time I started writing. I wrote it all completely by myself and even edited it,” Ward beamed.

Despite the great accomplishment for this young 18-year-old, the thing Savannah is proudest of is that she is raising awareness for mental health.

“I want people to look at those with mental illnesses or those that are homeless in a positive light. Everyone deserves to be treated equally.”

Even though Savannah just completed her first novel, she is looking forward to writing more. The communications major hopes to use her time at LSUA to develop and hone her writing skills even more before completing her master’s degree in speech pathology.

The book, published in June, has already sold over 100 copies and is available on Amazon or at the local Southern Chic boutique.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

State

Multi-parish burn ban issued following Laura

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
A burn ban has been issued for several parishes following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

News

Business damaged by Hurricane Laura giving back to linemen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A local salon with roof damage from Hurricane Laura is giving back to linemen working to restore power in Central Louisiana.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Katie LaCaze

Updated: 3 hours ago
From Medicare open enrollment to help with D-SNAP enrollment, Katie LaCaze talks about how the Cenla Area Agency on Aging can help.

VOD Recordings

Martin Iddon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Martin Iddon talks about how you can register for the upcoming Crossroads Soccer fall season.

VOD Recordings

Stephanie Wagner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stephanie Wagner with a hurricane relief update from the American Red Cross.

VOD Recordings

Fran Phoenix

Updated: 3 hours ago
Communications specialist, Fran Phoenix, offers an update from CLECO as Hurricane Laura recovery continues, and warns customers to beware of scam phone calls.

News

Cleco restores power to 96 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 6 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 95 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

College

LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed during 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials have announced the allowed seating capacity for LSU football games at Tiger Stadium during the 2020 college football season.