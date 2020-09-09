Remembering Thomas Coutee Jr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Thomas Coutee Jr. held a balloon release in his memory.

The memorial happened at the same Walmart parking lot on Highway 28 West in Alexandria where two years ago he was fatally shot by his estranged wife Kayla Giles, who is still awaiting trial for the charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. She has pleaded not guilty.

Family and friends wrote messages on the balloons. Hugs and support were shown as some even wrote on a pole in the parking lot as a tribute. Pastor Dave Kinsey of Sanctuary of Praise Church offered words of encouragement. The pastor also prayed before a younger member counted down the balloon release.

“Life-changing offenses, and that’s what we’re facing as we pay this tribute to Thomas today. But, I’m thinking even though they’re going to come, there’s no getting around it. I’m so glad that when they do come, not only do we have friends and family that can come together to support one another and help one another through these most difficult of times...we have the goodness of God. I don’t understand it. We’ll never wrap our minds around it...don’t try, you’ll never get there. But through it all, we have the presence and the help of the good Lord. He’s going to help us. We’re going to get through this thing, I promise you, He’s made us a promise: He’d never leave us, He’d never forsake us. You’ve done a beautiful thing by befriending this family and supporting them every step of the way.”

Giles' trial is set for May of 2021. She’s being represented by George Higgins and Rocky Willson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.