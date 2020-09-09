REPORT: LHSAA exec. committee unanimously approves start of contact drills, official kickoff date for high school football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LHSAA executive committee has unanimously approved a plan to move forward with football contact drills and its season, Robin Fanbrough with The Advocate reported.

She added the approval takes effect regardless of what reopening phase Louisiana is in and means high school football will officially get started Thursday, October 8 through Saturday, October 10.

The report stated LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine pointed out that attendance at LHSAA indoor and outdoor events will continue to evolve based on changing COVID-19 guidelines on gathering in groups, which comes from the state.

It added Dr. Greg Stewart of Tulane, the chairman of the LHSAA’s Sports Medicine Committee, said he would give the okay on dropping the acclimation conditioning period from 21 days to 10-14 days because LHSAA teams have been working out in shoulder pads and helmets for a month.

Officials are still figuring out the guidelines and rules.

The LHSAA will create guidelines like other surrounding states have done to keep athletes safe during the pandemic.

By WAFB Staff | September 8, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 1:10 PM

Some of the possible guidelines focus on temperature checks before every game or if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at school or with a team, contact tracing will be used. State officials really think the issue will be in the stands.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that he’s okay with the sport moving forward as long as the LHSAA believes it is safe to do so.

