Authorities recover 2 stolen trailers from S.C. filled with meals for Hurricane Laura victims

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WMBF) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says trailers containing $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat bound to help with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana have been recovered.

The agency says on Sunday, Aug. 30, troopers found two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with MRE.

Troopers found a stolen trailer off of I-81 at a Pilot Travel Center in Jefferson County, Tenn. They say it was owned by Conley Trucking Company, a business based out of South Carolina. Officials say they also found the driver, identified as Antonio Eaddy of North Carolina.

Investigators say the VIN plate had been removed from the trailer. They said a secondary VIN found confirmed the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

Further investigation showed the cargo belonged to FEMA. Troopers contacted the agency and were told the cargo contained 30,780 pre-packaged individual Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) bound for Louisiana. The load was valued at over $200,000.

After further investigation, a second stolen commercial box trailer was also found at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County, Tenn.

Investigators confirmed the trailer had been stolen out of Florence County. The vehicle’s driver has not been located.

Eaddy was taken into custody without incident, charged with Class A Felony theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license, and criminal impersonation.

The investigation is ongoing.

