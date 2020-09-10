Advertisement

Cantrell: New Orleans to remain in Phase II; contact sports currently not allowed in Orleans Parish

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell(WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says that New Orleans will remain in Phase II despite Governor John Bel Edwards' decision to allow the state to move into Phase III on Friday.

During Thursday’s press conference speaking about the return of students to in-class instruction, Cantrell stated that the city’s top priority is to get all of the city’s children back in school. Until then, the city will remain in Phase 2.

NOLA Schools presser - 9/10/20

NOLA Public Schools discuss return of K-4th students to in-person learning

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Orleans Parish students in grades PreK through 4th grade will begin returning to school September 14 through September 25. NOLA Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says they hope to be able to bring students in grades 5-12 back into the classroom in mid-October on a hybrid schedule.

When asked what does New Orleans staying in Phase II mean for prep football for metro area schools, Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno reminded residents that under the current Phase II guidelines contact sports are not allowed.

Wednesday, the LHSAA announced that schools could begin allowing players to hit in practice. They also announced that high school football would resume on October 1.

Both Cantrell and Dr. Avegno stressed that their current decision to remain in Phase II is due to the fact that they have not received the Phase III guidelines from the state yet. Once they receive the guidelines from the state, they will meet to make a decision on where New Orleans would stand.

On Thursday morning, Governor Edwards said while the state would be moving into Phase III on Friday, he did not have the exact guidelines of what Phase III would look like.

