Celebrating the life and legacy of DJ Pratt Da Catt

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Among the lives lost in connection to Hurricane Laura was one whose voice was a beloved part of the Central Louisiana community. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, friends, family and even fans came together to celebrate the life of Alexandria’s own DJ Pratt Da Catt.

“John lived a life that he wanted to live. Everybody that knew him, he was the original. He said what he had to say, he did what he had to do,” family member Tony Groove said.

Toni Williams is Pratt’s daughter’s mother. “He changed my life, and job well-done baby daddy,” Williams said.

Wednesday’s service saw speakers talk with comfort. It’s because Pratt recently re-dedicated his life to Christ.

“If the Lord said it’s time for John to go, I know God and I trust Him. We had many conversations about the Lord, and especially in these last few months‚" Gloria Sampratt, Pratt’s mother, explained. “I’m at peace and I know that in my heart that John is with the Lord and that gives me great comfort.”

Groove recalled the conversation Pratt and he had about Pratt’s re-dedication to Christ. “'I’m coming back to church'," Groove recalled when Pratt told him about his decision. “From that day for about three months...Wednesday Bible study he was there, Sunday morning worship service, constantly he was there.”

Pratt died helping his minister clean up his home after Hurricane Laura. Reverend Jessie Allen was Pratt’s Minister at Monroe Street Church of Christ. Allen said the moment when Pratt died is stuck in his head. But he knows Pratt’s life wasn’t in vain.

“When you plant that seed, and that seed is in there, the Bible says they will come back,” Allen said. “They remember those things and I’m just grateful that he did.”

Pratt was an entertainer and businessman. His career broke state lines. He created a culture and defined club life in Cenla.

Pratt was known for his radio advertisements and special voice. He would say things like, “Say man what it’s looking like? You know what I’m talking about?”

He was a radio DJ at Cenla Broadcasting on 98.7 Kiss FM. His unique style would make him an unforgettable personality. Family and friends said they suffered an unbelievable loss, but that Pratt lived a full life. People continue to honor his legacy. His daughter Jonesha Sampratt spoke about her bond with her father. “But I can’t call him. August 29 was the first day of the rest of my life," she said.

DJ Pratt Da Catt was 49-years-old. He leaves behind family, friends and many fans.

