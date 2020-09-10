Colfax Elementary Hurricane Laura recovery

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Laura impacted all of Grant Parish, and Colfax Elementary School suffered storm damage to buildings, including torn off roofs that led to water damage and even busted windows. Now teachers and faculty are adjusting to the loss of classroom space, and they are thankful to have extra room for students in other parts of the school.

“Our next step is to receive all kids on Monday in the safest, friendliest environment that we can provide,” Terrie Taylor said.

Taylor is the Colfax Elementary Assistant Principal. For Taylor, seeing the damage was disheartening, but she explained teachers are doing what they can to make this unprecedented school year a success.

“We had put so much work and energy into providing the Colfax way, a positive environment," Taylor said. “The teachers each had put their unique touches to the classrooms, but they still brought their unique touches to the other classrooms. They should still be going to be able to provide the students with quality instruction,” Taylor explained.

Governor Edwards announced Louisiana is moving into Phase III of reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor described what this means for her school: “We need to go back and thoroughly look at what the COVID-19 procedures are. We knew all about Phase II, so we’re going to go back and look at Phase III.”

She said that Phase III will allow them to have more people in the classrooms and in the lunchrooms and different areas of the school. Taylor stressed Colfax Elementary will still be mindful of the social distancing guidelines.

For parents, students and faculty Taylor’s message: “I think the message for any school, especially in Louisiana right now, is that 2020 is just going to be a year full of challenges, but it’s also our opportunity to show the communities what teachers are about. We’re here to overcome any barriers that we may face. And we’re here to ensure that each child receives quality and just positive instruction for their kids.”

Students return Monday, September 14. The only school in Grant Parish that will not be returning to class then is Georgetown High School, which is Pre-K through 12th grades.

