Dr. Alex Billioux leaving Louisiana Department of Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Alex Billioux, the state’s assistant secretary of health, will be leaving in just a few short weeks.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), he will be leaving at the end of September.

A spokesperson for LDH says Dr. Billioux will be leaving so he can spend more time with his family.

“We completely understand and respect his decision, but we are really sad,” said Aly Neel with LDH.

Dr. Billioux is a leading state expert on the spread of COVID-19.

