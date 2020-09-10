Former LC President Robert Lynn passes away

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College community is remembering a former president who has passed away.

The Louisiana Baptist Message reports that Robert Lynn died Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. He was 88. Lynn served as LC president from 1975 to 1997. He succeeded Dr. Earl Guinn to become the college’s sixth president.

Dr. Lynn oversaw a number of successful financial years for the school that included four capital fundraising campaigns, his last one surpassing 16.5 million dollars.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.