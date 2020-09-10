Advertisement

Generator, chainsaw reimbursement for Hurricane Laura clean-up

FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million for the State of Florida to reimburse Mexico Beach, Springfield and Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. for Hurricane Michael recovery work.(AP)
By FEMA
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The following information was released to us courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

(FEMA) - Those who purchased or rented a generator and/or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Laura may be able to receive FEMA reimbursement.

FEMA cannot reimburse equipment paid for by another source, such as homeowner’s, flood, or other types of insurance. Duplicate payments or reimbursements for assistance provided by insurance or any other source are prohibited by law.

Those interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must first register. They may do so by going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw within 30 days after the incident start date of Aug. 22, may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if:

  • The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
  • The home is the applicant’s primary residence and is located in a parish designated for the Individuals and Households Program. As of Sept. 8, designated parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.
  • The generator was purchased or rented due to a disruption in electrical utility service caused by Hurricane Laura.
  • Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted by the applicant.

Price Limits

  • FEMA may reimburse applicants up to $449 for generators and up to $179.99 for chainsaws.

Generator Safety

  • You should never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Other Reimbursable Items

  • FEMA may also reimburse applicants for the following items: carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, humidifiers and weather radios.

Copyright 2020 FEMA. All rights reserved.

