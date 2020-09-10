Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to announce whether La. will stay in Phase 2 or move to Phase 3 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's recovery from Hurricane Laura, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's recovery from Hurricane Laura, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB/KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Thursday, Sept. 10 whether Louisiana will stay in Phase Two or move to Phase Three of the White House’s guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy.

The announcement will be made during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook)

Edwards told reporters during a briefing Tuesday, Sept. 8 he would wait to make a decision about reopening the state’s economy until he had new data from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force and discussed the data with officials at the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The governor announced Aug. 26 he was extending Phase Two until Friday, Sept. 11 due to the disruption of COVID-19 testing from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27. He also said in the days leading up to Hurricane Laura that the Lake Charles area had the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the state.

Louisiana has been in Phase Two since June 5 and Edwards closed bars for on-premises consumption and mandated masks statewide July 13. Edwards has indicated his statewide mask mandate is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, regardless of the phase of reopening the state is in.

The state has seen a steady decline in the percentage of positive tests since the mask mandate in mid-July, leading to a drop in hospitalizations.

WAFB’s Matt Houston reports Edwards' decision is further complicated by the Labor Day holiday. The last significant spike in cases began after Memorial Day, prompting the governor to issue several stern warnings last week about following social distancing guidelines during the holiday.

Edwards said in his Sept. 3 briefing, before the Labor Day weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx with President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force was concerned cases could spike in Louisiana if residents let their guard down during the holiday.

The governor has said it will likely about two weeks before state health officials see a spike in cases, if there is one, from activity during the Labor Day weekend.

The White House’s recommendations for Phase Three of reopening the economy allow expanded seating at restaurants and expanded visitation at nursing homes. Almost everyone would be encouraged to return to work.

Phase Three guidelines also include bars and gyms, however, the governor may choose to keep some restrictions in place.

WAFB’s Matt Houston reports the president’s Coronavirus Task Force has continuously encouraged Edwards to keep bars closed as part of their specific suggestions for Louisiana.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, LDH reported 1,511 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 690 of those cases were backlogged. State health officials also reported 782 patients in hospitals and 123 patients on ventilators, as well as 6,008 new recoveries from virus. According to LDH, COVID-19 has caused 4,970 deaths in Louisiana.

Louisiana will likely surpass two million COVID-19 tests Thursday, as LDH reported 1,999,027 completed tests on Wednesday.

Edwards is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. His speech will be carried live on air, online, and on mobile.

