Hurricane Laura recovery continues in Grant Parish as power restoration nears 100 percent

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The First Baptist Church of Pollock partnered with the American Red Cross on Thursday afternoon to hand out hot meals for one last time in this area.

“We have been on the ground making sure that people have what they need, whether that’s a place to sleep, a bottle of water, a hot meal, or supplies to start picking up their yard and cleaning up their houses,” says Heather Carvajal with the American Red Cross.

After two weeks, Cleco says power restoration is nearing 100 percent in Grant Parish, marking the first major milestone on the road to recovery from Hurricane Laura.

“We are providing these meals today as a final effort to help those families,” says Brian Gunter, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Pollock. “Trees are getting cleaned up. People are getting their power and their water back. Things are getting back to normal, but we have months ahead of us of cleanup from these trees and the storm damage,” he adds.

Together the church has provided 3,100 free meals to Grant Parish residents over the last two weeks who will now continue the cleanup process, but with power from here on out.

“I’m just glad everything’s okay. We’re all okay. Thankful for the community, Grant Parish,” says resident Michelle Malone. “It’s been horrible. A tree fell on my road, all around me. The power’s been out for eight days. Just got it back yesterday,” she adds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.