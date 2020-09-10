Advertisement

Hurricane Laura recovery continues in Grant Parish as power restoration nears 100 percent

3,100 meals handed out at First Baptist Church of Pollock over the last two weeks
By Rachael Penton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The First Baptist Church of Pollock partnered with the American Red Cross on Thursday afternoon to hand out hot meals for one last time in this area.

“We have been on the ground making sure that people have what they need, whether that’s a place to sleep, a bottle of water, a hot meal, or supplies to start picking up their yard and cleaning up their houses,” says Heather Carvajal with the American Red Cross.

After two weeks, Cleco says power restoration is nearing 100 percent in Grant Parish, marking the first major milestone on the road to recovery from Hurricane Laura.

“We are providing these meals today as a final effort to help those families,” says Brian Gunter, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Pollock. “Trees are getting cleaned up. People are getting their power and their water back. Things are getting back to normal, but we have months ahead of us of cleanup from these trees and the storm damage,” he adds.

Together the church has provided 3,100 free meals to Grant Parish residents over the last two weeks who will now continue the cleanup process, but with power from here on out.

“I’m just glad everything’s okay. We’re all okay. Thankful for the community, Grant Parish,” says resident Michelle Malone. “It’s been horrible. A tree fell on my road, all around me. The power’s been out for eight days. Just got it back yesterday,” she adds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Generator, chainsaw reimbursement for Hurricane Laura clean-up

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By FEMA
Those who purchased or rented a generator and/or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Laura may be able to receive FEMA reimbursement.

News

Colfax Elementary Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Hurricane Laura impacted all of Grant Parish, and Colfax Elementary School suffered storm damage to buildings including torn off roofs that led to water, and busted windows.

News

Damage update at Colfax update

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
My Sherie Johnson takes a tour through Colfax Elementary to survey the damage to the school.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Dr. Holcombe addresses move to Phase III

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares his thoughts on Gov. Edwards' decision to move Louisiana into Phase III of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Last time for free food at First Baptist Church in Pollock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Rachael Penton was in Grant Parish where they were handing out free food for the last time at First Baptist Church of Pollock.

News

LSUA celebrates its 60th anniversary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dylan Domangue stopped by LSUA where they were celebrating the school's 60th anniversary.

News

LSUA celebrates 60th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
LSUA celebrates its 60th anniversary

Coronavirus

La. will move to Phase 3 starting Friday; statewide mask mandate remains in place

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
Gov. Edwards says La. will move to Phase 3 on Friday

News

BECi Makes Steady Progress in Rebuilding Effort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.