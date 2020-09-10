Advertisement

LSU Baseball participating in Operation BBQ Relief

LSU
LSU(KALB Sports)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(LSU Athletics) - The LSU baseball team will participate in Operation BBQ Relief for Lake Charles this Sunday, September 13.

The team will depart from Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, and they will arrive in Lake Charles around 9:15 am and work until 1:30 pm. They will be working in the Wal Mart parking lot at 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd.

The team will be preparing BBQ (pulling from smokers, saucing, and packaging); loading smokers; preparing sides (vegetables and rice); loading meals for the distribution partners; and taking meals into the community (to evacuees, first responders).

Operation BBQ Relief is a national nonprofit organization, providing free hot meals to the Lake Charles community. To date, it has served over 191,000 meals for families that have no power or water access, as well as first responders, utility workers and members of the military. The project involves volunteers from all over the country along with multiple semi-trucks and thousands of pounds of food and BBQ smokers.

