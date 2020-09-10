Advertisement

LSU Player-Abuse Arrest

LSU Player-Abuse Arrest
LSU Player-Abuse Arrest(KALB Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities said a Louisiana State University football player was arrested and accused of abusing his girlfriend and destroying her personal items. Ray Parker was charged Wednesday with battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property. LSU police say they responded to the victim’s home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant says 20-year-old Parker went to the victim’s apartment and became enraged, throwing items around the room, destroying the victim’s phone and pushing her into a dresser. After Parker’s arrest, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Parker was indefinitely suspended for violation of team rules. It’s unclear whether Parker had an attorney.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

College

LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed during 2020 season

Updated: 11 hours ago
Officials have announced the allowed seating capacity for LSU football games at Tiger Stadium during the 2020 college football season.

Sports

No tailgating at LSU

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Tailgating on campus will not be allowed, and social distancing must be observed.

Sports

Eddie Bonine announces football is back

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Lattimore and Brees preview Week 1 vs Buccaneers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Lattimore and Brees preview Week 1 vs Buccaneers

Latest News

Sports

Lattimore and Brees preview Week 1 against Tampa Bay

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

LSU Athletics Welcomes Fans to Tiger Stadium in 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
LSU Athletics Welcomes Fans to Tiger Stadium in 2020

Sports

REPORT: LHSAA exec. committee unanimously approves start of contact drills, official kickoff date for high school football

Updated: 20 hours ago
REPORT: LHSAA exec. committee unanimously approves start of contact drills, official kickoff date for high school football

Sports

LSU DE Ray Parker suspended indefinitely

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
In an announcement, Wednesday, Sept. 9, LSU head football coach, Ed Orgeron, has suspended defensive end, Ray Parker, indefinitely from the team for violating team rules.

Sports

Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Governor says there is no ‘difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By WAFB
Governor says there is no ‘difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity