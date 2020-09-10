LSUA celebrates 60th anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the midst of a global pandemic and now being two weeks removed from Hurricane Laura, LSUA found a reason to smile as they celebrated their 60th year anniversary.

The celebration was a two-day event with free food, games, free shirts, music, a scavenger hunt, and more.

LSUA students returned to campus for the fall semester on August 24, but two days later, classes were postponed because of the impact of Hurricane Laura.

Students and faculty both returned to the classroom after the storm on September 8, just in time to celebrate the school’s official anniversary date on September 9.

LSUA’s Chancellor, Dr. Paul Coreil, is excited to have faculty and students back on campus for the fall semester after all the setbacks they have had to work around.

“LSUA is important to the community," Coreil said. “We provide a lot of graduates that go into the workforce right here at home, and we have to celebrate that. Yes, we’ve had a pandemic and a major hurricane, but at the same time, we have work to do here.”

Hunter Strickland, a freshman criminal justice major at LSUA, is also glad to be back on campus with all the other students.

“It’s so great to be out of the house and spend time with people," Strickland said. “Before, I was kind of on my lonesome self, but I enjoy spending time with different people now. It just changed my whole perspective on that, and just to be coming out here and celebrating, it’s a blessing.”

Some buildings on LSUA’s campus did receive some damage due to Hurricane Laura. Most of the roof was blown off of Mulder Hall, however, the classrooms did not receive major damage. The restorations should be completed in a few weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.