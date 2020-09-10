Advertisement

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Come home, Spartacus
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.(Source: Merrimack Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police are asking residents in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to be on the look out for a rather exotic kitty.

The family pet was reported missing on Wednesday.

“Spartacus is a 40 lb., 4-year-old African Serval that is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game,” said a Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department. “He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.”

Merrimack Residents: Please be on the look out for this missing family pet. Spartacus is a 40lb, 4 yr old African...

Posted by Merrimack Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Servals are native to Africa in areas south of the Sahara, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees the missing cat is being asked to call police dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

State

Generator, chainsaw reimbursement for Hurricane Laura clean-up

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By FEMA
Those who purchased or rented a generator and/or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Laura may be able to receive FEMA reimbursement.

News

Colfax Elementary Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Hurricane Laura impacted all of Grant Parish, and Colfax Elementary School suffered storm damage to buildings including torn off roofs that led to water, and busted windows.

Latest News

News

Damage update at Colfax update

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
My Sherie Johnson takes a tour through Colfax Elementary to survey the damage to the school.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Dr. Holcombe addresses move to Phase III

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares his thoughts on Gov. Edwards' decision to move Louisiana into Phase III of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery continues in Grant Parish as power restoration nears 100 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The American Red Cross and the First Baptist Church of Pollock have handed out 3,100 free meals to Grant Parish residents in the two weeks since Hurricane Laura.

News

Last time for free food at First Baptist Church in Pollock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Rachael Penton was in Grant Parish where they were handing out free food for the last time at First Baptist Church of Pollock.