Avoyelles Parish schools moving away from hybrid method

Comes following Louisiana’s move into Phase III
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish will be moving away from its hybrid method structure of students attending class. The following statement was posted by the Avoyelles Parish School Board on September 11:

“Now that Governor Edwards has moved the state to Phase 3 and he had a press conference describing the remaining restrictions, we feel like we can safely move away from the hybrid method and bring all students to school daily. We do need a little time, however, to adjust bus routes, classrooms and some of our procedures. So, we will continue with the hybrid for one more week. The week of Sept 15 will be the last hybrid week with Group A attending Tuesday and Wednesday, the 15th and 16th, and Group B attending Thursday and Friday, the 17th and 18th.”

“The week of September 22 (and beyond) we will be in regular mode. All students - except those who chose 100% - virtual will be attending school Tuesday-Friday.”

“We have been making exceptions for some of you who asked to switch from virtual to in-person (or visa versa) for extenuating circumstances. ABSOLUTELY no more exceptions will be made after Tuesday, Sept 15th. You will stay with your choice until the end of the 1st 9 weeks as we originally stated.”

“Remember- as we have said since all this COVID stuff began....everything is subject to change. If we move back to Phase 2, we will bring the hybrid model back. Of course, if we ever move back to Phase 1 (please no!!), we will go 100% virtual for all students.”

