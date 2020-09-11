Central Louisiana Regional Port hires new executive director

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLRP) - The Central Louisiana Regional Port (CLRP) Board of Commissioners has announced their new Executive Director, Ben Russo.

Russo joins the Port with experience in governmental affairs, corporate strategy, economic development, marketing, and business development, to name a few.

Board President, Terry Spruill stated, “Ben’s experience will add significantly to the Ports ability to create opportunities for growth; we are excited to have him join the Central Louisiana Regional Port.”

“After the tragic death of our Executive Director Blake Cooper, the Board of Commissioners was tasked with finding a new executive director," said Personnel Committee Chairman Basil Smith. "There was an overwhelming response to our search and the Personnel Committee along with the Board of Commissioners took this task very seriously. We are thrilled to announce Mr. Ben Russo will be joining the Port’s team as Executive Director beginning October 1, 2020. We look forward to utilizing his experience and expertise as the Port continues to grow.”

“I am extremely honored and excited to be given the opportunity to advance the Central Louisiana Regional Port’s objectives," Russo said. "All the while, helping the area where I grew up and live.”

