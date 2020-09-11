Advertisement

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans. U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month in May 2020 as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt. The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday, July 8, 2020 that consumer borrowing declined by $18.3 billion in May, a drop of 5.3%.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car prices surged by the largest amount in 51 years.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index reflected some moderation following big gains of 0.6% in both June and July as the pace of energy price gains slowed. However, there were still areas which showed bigger price increases, led by a 5.4% jump in used car prices, the biggest monthly gain since March 1969.

New car prices were unchanged in August but analysts predicted prices there likely to rise in coming months, reflecting supply shortages. Motor vehicle production closed completely during the spring as the pandemic shut down wide swaths of the economy.

