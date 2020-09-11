Feeding winds down at Leesville Fairgrounds, clean up efforts begin

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Volunteers from local groups and some residents have been feeding community members at the fairgrounds in Leesville since Hurricane Laura hit the area.

They’re preparing to stop their feeding efforts this weekend, but they’ll be moving into helping with clean up projects. This will include providing some tools needed for these projects.

Feeding will wind down on Saturday, September 12. The gates will open at the fairgrounds at noon and volunteers will be available to answer any questions.

