Gov. Edwards to give full guidance on reopening plan at 2 p.m. Friday on state’s first day in Phase 3

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will announce the full guidance for Phase 3 of reopening Louisiana’s economy during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

(The broadcast will be live on this page and on Facebook)

Friday marks Louisiana’s first day for Phase 3 of the White House’s plan for reopening the U.S. economy. Louisiana had been in Phase 2 since June 5.

Gov. Edwards announced during a briefing Thursday, Sept. 10 he would allow his executive order for an extension of Phase 2 to expire Friday.

However, the governor gave almost no details on what his new proclamation would allow for the state’s businesses but did say the statewide mask mandate, which he implemented July 13, would remain in place through Phase 3.

He was quick to clarify that Phase 3 is not a lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions.

“Every CDC guideline remains in place,” he said.

Gov. Edwards also said it was “extremely important” for residents to continue to practice mitigation measures such as wearing masks while out in public, social distancing, practicing proper hygiene, limiting activity in public, and staying home when sick.

The governor said Louisiana remains number one in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give more details regarding what Phase 3 will include during a news conference Friday afternoon.

