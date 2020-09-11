Advertisement

Louisiana Baptists mobilizing teams, helping with local storm recovery efforts

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura. Local organizations like the Louisiana Baptists are mobilizing all over the state to help with disaster relief. Currently, command centers are set up in Alexandria, Deridder and Leesville.

In Alexandria, volunteers are taking in calls and sending out crews to help with storm recovery. The volunteer teams are removing trees on top of homes and distributing tarps where needed. Louisiana Baptists are also feeding people across the state, housing volunteers and even providing showers and laundry units.

Executive Director Steve Horn tells KALB they’ll continue focusing on disaster assistance as long as it’s needed.

“Everybody is just overwhelmed right now, right. I mean we’ve just been through so much and here in Cenla, we’ve had tornadoes at the end of 2019, into 2020 and so it’s a little bit of that feeling of what’s, what’s next and so I think we kind of have this collective, overwhelmed feeling right now and just when you’re able to take something off of their worry list, that’s really, really rewarding for us.”

Executive Director Steve Horn

If you need assistance, you can call the Louisiana Baptists directly at 318-449-4218.

As of Thursday, the organization has logged 7,601 volunteers state-wide who have put in over 59,000 hours of work. The organization has prepared over 195,000 meals and almost 2,500 damage assessments. There have been a total of 657 chainsaw jobs that include 2,059 hours of heavy equipment use.

Chaplains are also available to talk with individuals and offer encouragement.

