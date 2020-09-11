Advertisement

Pineville hires disaster debris removal company

Residents urged to place storm debris on city rights-of-ways
(KALB)
By Rich Dupree
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following information was released to us courtesy of the City of Pineville:

PINEVILLE, La. - As the City of Pineville continues the recovery process in response to Hurricane Laura, residents are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way to be picked up. The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.

Pineville has contracted with the Dynamic Group of Baton Rouge to remove and dispose of “vegetative” debris from this disaster and they will be starting early next week.

Residents are urged to please separate storm debris into piles as follows:

  • Vegetative debris (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)
  • Construction and demolition debris (damaged components of buildings and structures such as lumber and wood, wallboard, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)

Do not place debris near a water meter, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility.

ONLY debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection.

If all debris is not picked up during the initial pass by Dynamic, please continue to push remaining storm debris to the right-of-way for collection on subsequent passes.

Household garbage and non-disaster trash collection is back on normal schedule and routes by the City of Pineville.+

Copyright 2020 City of Pineville. All rights reserved.

